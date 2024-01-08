Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon products made using technology based on natural micro-organisms, announces today its financial calendar for 2024.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events Dates 2023 Full-Year Results Tuesday April 2, 2024 Annual General Meeting Wednesday June 19, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results Monday September 30, 2024

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to address manufacturers' growing need to reduce the carbon footprint of their inputs and move towards more natural ingredients, AFYREN manufactures biobased products to replace petroleum-derived molecules. With its innovative, unique, and proprietary process, the French greentech company offers low-carbon, bio-based alternatives in the following sectors: human and animal nutrition, cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, and fine chemicals. By valorizing local, non-food biomass, AFYREN helps manufacturers offer more sustainable finished products while remaining competitive.

The company is pursuing an ambitious development plan to better serve its international customers. Its first plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in France, primarily to serve the European market. In early 2023, AFYREN announced the launch of a factory project in Thailand, partnering with a world leader in the sugar industry. AFYREN is also expanding its presence on the American continent, in line with distribution agreements already signed.

By 2023, AFYREN employed more than 110 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand Carling Saint-Avold; the company invests 20% of its budget in R&D every year.

AFYREN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: https://afyren.com/

______________

1 Information subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108848536/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN

Communication

Caroline Petigny

contact@afyren.com

Relations Investisseurs

Mark Reinhard

investisseurs@afyren.com



Investor Relations

NewCap

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu

Press relations

Bogert-Magnier Communications James Connell

Tel: +33 6 2152 1755

jim@bogert-magnier.com

