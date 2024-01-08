Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114HP | ISIN: FR0004029478 | Ticker-Symbol: 16V
Frankfurt
08.01.24
08:10 Uhr
23,900 Euro
-0,200
-0,83 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISIATIV SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISIATIV SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60025,60019:00
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2024 | 18:23
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISIATIV: 2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Lyon, 8 January 2024 - 6:00 pm. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2024 fiscal year.

ÉVENEMENTSDATES
Full-year 2023 revenueWednesday 24 January 2024
Full-year 2023 resultsTuesday 19 March 2024
Q1 2024 revenuesWednesday 24 April 2024
Annual General MeetingTuesday 21 May 2024
Q2 2024 revenuesWednesday 24 July 2024
H1 2024 resultsMonday 23 September 2024
Q3 2024 revenuesThursday 24 October 2024
Full-year 2024 revenueMonday 27 January 2025
Full-year 2024 resultsMonday 24 March 2025

These dates are an indication and may be changed if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading markets on Euronext Paris.

ABOUT VISIATIV
Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".
We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 23,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €259 million in 2022. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,400 employees.
Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJufZMmaaZjJxp+bZpZubZdob2yUkmWabWqVmJRsZZiUZ29gym2WaZvKZnFkmmdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83523-visiativ-pr-financial-calendar-2024-08012024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.