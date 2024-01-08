T. Rowe Price Foundation Grants $6.5 Million To Support Non-Profits in Baltimore

Foundation's Largest Commitment to Date Continues T. Rowe Price Foundation's Long-Term Dedication to the Community in Which It's Headquartered

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / The T. Rowe Price Foundation announces $6.5 million in grants spanning three years to address critical gaps of Baltimore's nonprofit sector. Since its establishment in 1981, the Foundation has provided over $170 million in grants, with this series representing its largest commitment yet. The $6.5 million commitment includes $2.25 million to be distributed among eight nonprofit initiatives focused on building a healthy nonprofit community in Baltimore. In addition, the Foundation will award more than $3 million in multiyear general operating grants across more than 140 nonprofits.

To inform the grant-making strategy and identify areas with the greatest potential impact, the Foundation hosted and participated in meetings with T. Rowe Price associates, community leaders and members, and national and global thought leaders. Additionally, the Foundation drew insight from its 2022 State of the Baltimore Nonprofit Sector report, a resource on the Baltimore nonprofit sector, to determine approval for the first stage of grants.

This initial series of impact grants totaling $2.25 million include:

Neighborhood Financial Trust: $450k total ($150k per year) - The T. Rowe Price Foundation is dedicated to furthering its mission of supporting the workforce serving Baltimore City's nonprofit sector with TrustPlus, a service of Neighborhood Financial Trust. Based on insights from the State of the Baltimore Nonprofit Sector report, this initiative seeks to empower nonprofit workers by improving cash flow and reducing debt. It achieves this by establishing pathways for nonprofit employees to build assets and savings through the guidance of financial coaches and the utilization of secure and affordable financial products. The overarching objective is to cultivate financial stability and resilience within the Baltimore nonprofit community.

Coppin State University: $450k total ($150k per year) - In 2022, the T. Rowe Price Foundation developed the State of the Baltimore Nonprofit Sector report. In an effort to dedicate resources to address the report's findings and continue the nonprofit sector study and research, the Foundation will provide a grant to transition such work to Coppin State University. The funding will help establish an academic center specifically dedicated to the Baltimore nonprofit sector and will work with the T. Rowe Price Foundation to publish the next iteration of the State of the Baltimore Nonprofit Sector report. While many cities have two to three centers with a similar focus, this marks a significant milestone as it will be the first of its kind in Baltimore and at any Historically Black College/University nationally.

"At T. Rowe Price, our purpose is to identify and actively invest in opportunities to help people thrive in an ever-evolving world. This sense of purpose is what drives our community investments in the city of Baltimore, these impact grants included," said T. Rowe Price Foundation Chair Heather McPherson. "The T. Rowe Price Foundation's $6.5 million commitment in grant funding to support local nonprofits is a testament to how we harness our collective power to expand opportunities, enrich lives, and enable equitable solutions to help lift people and communities."

"Baltimore's nonprofits play a pivotal role in elevating, bolstering, and envisioning a brighter future for everyone in our community. With an intimate knowledge of the city, they understand what specific gaps must be addressed to foster meaningful progress," said T. Rowe Price Foundation President John Brothers. "The T. Rowe Price Foundation is committed to helping community leaders, organizations, and networks grow stronger by using their unique assets to fulfill their goals. That's why our 2024 impact grant series aims to amplify the voices of our community partners already effecting positive change in Baltimore. We will also strategize initiatives that provide essential resources to community organizations and their staff, empowering them to extend the reach of their impactful work."

The remaining funds from the dedicated $6.5 million will be allocated toward additional impact portfolios, with announcements scheduled throughout 2024. These strategic allocations aim to maximize the T. Rowe Price Foundation's commitment to the Baltimore community by diversifying its impact strategy.

