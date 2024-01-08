

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Sunday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40. The launch was scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET.



The Starlink 6-35 mission is expected to send 23 satellites to low-Earth orbit to provide internet services globally.



This marks the second launch from the Space Coast and the third for the year for SpaceX. Last year, the company launched 96 orbital missions, including Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. This year, it expects approximately 12 launches per month, totaling 144 for the entire year.



The first stage booster with tail number B1067 had flown its 16th flight with this launch and about eight and a half minutes after lift-off it landed on the droneship 'A Shorfall Of Gravitas'.



Just after an hour, SpaceX had confirmed the successful deployment of the Starlink 6-35 mission.



The upcoming SpaceX mission is Starlink 7-10 flight which is set to launch on January 9 from Space Launch Complex 4 of Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12 a.m. ET, followed by another Starlink mission from Cape Canveral on January 13.



