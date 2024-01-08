

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.2 percent on month and fall 2.3 percent on year after slipping 0.1 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year in October.



Japan also will see December results for Tokyo inflation; in November, overall inflation rose 2.6 percent on year and core CPI was up an annual 2.3 percent.



South Korea will provide November figures for current account in October the current account surplus was $6.80 billion.



Australia will release November numbers for building approvals and retail sales. Approvals are expected to sink 2.0 percent on month after jumping 7.5 percent in October. Retail sales are called higher by 1.2 percent on month after easing 0.2 percent a month earlier.



Taiwan will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 7.3 percent on month after tumbling 14.8 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.9 percent, up from 3.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at TWD8.70 billion, down from TWD9.80 billion a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX