Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
08.01.24
17:35 Uhr
143,24 Euro
+3,58
+2,56 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,56144,0008.01.
143,48144,0008.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2024 | 06:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffin Global Asset Management Delivers Two New Airbus A350 Aircraft to Air France

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the delivery of two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long term lease to Air France. These aircraft delivered in December 2023 and bring the number of Griffin Airbus A350 aircraft on lease to Air France to four. All four aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.

"These two year-end deliveries reflect the strong level of trust and cooperation that we enjoy with Air France, building on our decades-long relationship. We are excited to continue supporting the airline group as it renews its long-haul fleet with fuel efficient and technologically advanced aircraft. We look forward to working closely with the Air France team again in the future," said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.