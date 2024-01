LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L), a British fund management company, on Tuesday reported a rise in preliminary Assets Under Management or AUM for the full year.



For the full year, the company reported AUM of 52.2 billion pounds, higher than 50.2 billion pounds of 2022.



The fund manager projects its annual total net outflows to stand at 2.2 billion pounds.



