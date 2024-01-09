

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK), a German auto major, on Tuesday posted a rise in preliminary vehicle unit sales for the fourth-quarter and full year.



In addition, citing rising demand, the company noted that it expects to sell more than half a million fully-electric vehicles in 2024.



For the fourth quarter, the Group's vehicle sales climbed to 718,778 units, up 10.3 percent from the previous year. It delivered 129,316 fully-electric vehicles, representing a year-over-year growth of 47.7 percent.



For the full year, vehicle deliveries reached 2,555,341, up 6.5 percent from last year. The delivery of fully electric vehicles moved up by 74.4 percent to 376,183 units from last year.



The company expects the sales of fully electric vehicles to move up further in 2024.



Jochen Goller, Board Member of Management of BMW AG, said: 'We see continued high demand for our fully-electric products and, based on our strong, cross-brand product portfolio, expect to sell more than half a million fully-electric vehicles in 2024.'



