Innovation partnership enables the in-vehicle assistant to react to a user's state and behavior, ensuring safer and more comfortable driving experiences

Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, and Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that they will showcase a new collaboration at CES 2024, bringing emotional awareness to in-car assistants and enabling automakers to deliver more immersive and personalized experiences that enhance safety, comfort, and entertainment.

With a deep focus on human behavior, industry-leading AI expertise and decades of experience delivering production-ready automotive solutions, the two companies are well positioned to provide car makers with the next generation of human to machine interaction.

On display at CES 2024, Smart Eye's driver monitoring system (DMS) software is integrated with Cerence Assistant, the company's core in-car assistant offering. Using a rearview mirror camera, the multi-modal system analyzes a driver's face and eye gaze to determine where a driver is looking, as well as whether they are speaking or expressing reactions and emotions. This integrated offering also supports drowsiness detection, which is becoming increasingly mandatory through new driver monitoring regulations worldwide.

With this human-centric insight combined with context from the vehicle, Cerence Assistant adapts its reaction in real-time to provide more natural, personalized, and relevant interactions with the driver. With increased emotional intelligence, Cerence Assistant will react differently if a driver is tired, distracted or in a bad mood, than if the driver is alert, attentive, energetic, or joyful, enhancing safety and providing a comfortable and engaging driving experience that is more personalized than ever before.

"Drivers and passengers want to interact with vehicle HMI in a more natural, personalized and relevant manner," said Martin Krantz, Smart Eye Founder and CEO. "We are excited to collaborate with Cerence to deliver the next generation of immersive in-vehicle AI companions, that are emotionally aware and take engagement far beyond a basic voice command control."

"As we advance toward the AI-powered immersive companion, it's critical that we integrate expanded driver awareness and intelligence that empowers the assistant to serve the driver through a range of needs and situations," said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. "By partnering with Smart Eye, we're delivering a well-integrated, seamless solution that will enhance safety and comfort for drivers."

Smart Eye and Cerence's integrated solution will be demonstrated at CES 2024 in the Cerence booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth number 6627.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China, and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 90% of the world's largest advertisers and 26% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

About Cerence

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

