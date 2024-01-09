Regulatory News:
ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a unique channel factory enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video content, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2024 fiscal year.
Indicative financial calendar*:
Events
Date
2023 Annual Sales
January 31, 2024
2023 Annual Results
April 25, 2024
Annual General Meeting
June 7, 2024
2024 Half-Year Results
October 23, 2024
The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.
About Alchimie
Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video content from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed).
For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com
