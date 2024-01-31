2023 revenues of €11.3 million, in line with the guidance announced in October

Further diversification of the business mix with the launch of videowall and 42videobricks solutions

Positive 2023 EBITDA

Cash position of €5.2 million at December 31, 2023

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a channel factory enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video contents, today announces its 2023 consolidated revenue1 at December 31, 2023

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, CEO of Alchimie, comments: "The year 2023 was highlighted by the strategic development of new growth drivers, with the diversification of our offering towards SaaS and VPaaS (Video Platform as a Service) models. Most of our resources were devoted to their technical and commercial deployment, enabling us to sign our first contracts. However, the sales cycle for these offerings is longer than anticipated, which led us to revise our revenues target from October onwards. In 2024, we will continue to step up our marketing pressure to capitalize on the commercial traction that has been initiated. In view of these factors, we are approaching 2024 with confidence and will be careful to maintain a healthy cost structure".

Business activity: pursuing diversification of offerings

Revenue for the year to December 31, 2023 amounted to €11.3 million, in line with the announced guidance and mainly due to the termination of service with Orange in January 2023. In 2023, Alchimie benefited from the solid resilience of its historical subscriber bases both in France and Germany. In addition, the Company's strategic reorientation to market new SaaS and VPaaS offerings, videowall and 42videobricks, got off to a slower start than expected. Despite the efforts to market these new offerings, few revenues were generated in 2023.

As previously announced, from the first half of 2023, Alchimie implemented its strategy to capitalize on its Tech expertise by offering companies a range of features from its video streaming platform through two distinct and complementary offerings:

videowall, offering companies a SaaS video platform based on a European cloud and totally no-code, enabling them to improve the impact of their communication and their image thanks to a single video streaming platform;

and 42videobricks, dedicated to businesses and professionals wishing to enhance their applications with video and streaming functionalities. This flexible solution, available via API in SaaS mode, enables developers or partners to free themselves from the technical complexities of integrating video streaming functionalities into their environment without additional investment in new infrastructure and dedicated skills or software licenses.

These two offers cover all corporate video needs, and also provide access to several hundred hours of video content from the Alchimie catalog.

Strategy and 2024 outlook

In 2024, Alchimie will pursue the deployment of its new offers with the aim of further monetizing its technical assets. In particular, the Company plans to intensify its external communication with targeted campaigns to maximize the visibility of these two growth drivers. Alchimie thus intends to capitalize on the signing in 2023 of the first contracts for its two offerings.

In parallel with its business development, the Company will strive to remain among the most innovative players in its sector and will implement new features such as: live broadcasting, event replay, additional billing options and an improved dashboard, to offer customers an ever more comprehensive and intuitive solution.

In addition, Alchimie will pursue its channel editing activities, regularly enriching its content catalog.

Given these factors, the Company is targeting for 2024 revenues above €8 million, with revenues from new activities not yet sufficient to offset the decline in revenues generated by the historical subscriber bases. Despite ongoing efforts to optimize structural costs, Alchimie does not plan to generate positive EBITDA in 2024.

In terms of financial resources, the Company is maintaining a controlled cost structure and does not plan to call on the market in 2024, given its cash position of €5.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Next financial publication: 2023 annual results, on April 25, 2024 after market close.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video content from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). For further information: https://www.alchimie-finance.com http://www.alchimie.com

1 Data in accordance with the Company's accounting policies, unchanged from 2022; 2023 figures are unaudited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131670527/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra

Chief Executive Officer

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98