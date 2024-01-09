Regulatory News:

Plant Advanced Technologies (Euronext Growth- Paris ISIN: FR0010785790 Mnemonic: ALPAT), a pioneering company in the discovery and production of rare plant biomolecules, is proud to announce the official launch of its latest active ingredient, HydraQueen Exudactive®1,3, and the upcoming cosmetic range as part of its new business strategy.

The latest ingredient in the PAT Exudactive collection, is extracted from meadowsweet root, a natural treasure full of molecules with proven biological activities for the skin. Its richness in secondary metabolites, multiplied by 82 thanks to the stimulation operation, makes it a real concentrate of benefits for the epidermis.

This ingredient was carefully developed over several years by PAT teams and is the result of expertise in research engineering and optimization of plants grown and harvested in its aeroponic greenhouses.

Innovative active ingredients that repair the skin barrier: a growing niche in Cosmetics

This natural active ingredient is rich in molecules from the roots of the plant. Efficacy tests have demonstrated the benefits of HydraQueen Exudactive® for the skin:

Restoration of the fragile balance of the skin's barrier function (+52% on D14)

Helps defend the skin against pollution ( TEER +17% on stressed mature skin) , dehydration and environmental stress

, dehydration and environmental stress Maintenance of internal hydration (+60% on day 14) and protection against external irritants

and protection against external irritants Helps repair and strengthen sensitive skin

Responsible innovation at the heart of PAT products

Responsible innovation is at the heart of Plant Advanced Technologies' approach. The Group has two unique research centers, one in Lorraine, the other on Reunion Island. These centers explore the products of tomorrow, while ensuring that nature and natural resources are preserved. With HydraQueen Exudactive®, PAT strives to preserve nature while offering the best of its activities thanks to production methods that respect the environment and natural resources:

by the economy of cultivated areas with 4 annual harvests and a life expectancy of at least 3 years in aeroponics

and a life expectancy of at least in aeroponics By limiting water by recycling 100% of the culture water (closed cycle)

of the culture water (closed cycle) By reasoned cultivation in biological control and biocontrol in a natural greenhouse Zero pesticide

By multiplying by 96 times the quantity of molecules collected VS in open fields.

A sustainable sourcing and production chain to meet customers' expectations

HydraQueen Exudactive® ingredient is manufactured in France, with a fully controlled production chain traced from seed to active ingredient on the PAT site, thus guaranteeing:

quality: all of the company's activities are ISO9001-2015 certified, horticultural activities and aeroponic cultivation in Lorraine are labeled High Environmental Value (HVE) level 3.

- origin and transparency: PAT ingredients are RSPO MB certified, and all plants are sourced according to the Nagoya protocol in force, which aims to protect global biodiversity.

- "naturalness": The ingredients are COSMOS and ISO16128 compatible 100% natural origin.

A collection of high-performance active ingredients for quality cosmetic products

PAT, pioneer of natural active ingredients, is launching its new Exudactive® range. HydraQueen Exudactive® is the first product in the range and completes the portfolio of active ingredients already on the market directly with its cosmetic customers. The other pre-launch ingredients, Rhus chinensis and Equisetum hyemale, are also concentrated in highly active root molecules and offer different cosmetic benefits, such as anti-aging, radiance, and protection.

PAT will unveil this new active ingredient at Cosmet'Agora Paris

PAT will showcase HydraQueen Exudactive® at Cosmet'Agora Paris, from January 16th to 17th, 2024, booth No. 35

"We are extremely proud of the launch of HydraQueen Exudactive®, the result of many years of R&D and our new commercial strategy. We chose Cosmet'Agora, one of the essential places to present this new ingredient to the market. At PAT, our commitment to sustainable innovation is at the heart of what we do. We are committed to offering superior quality ingredients for the cosmetic industry while preserving the environment," declares Jean-Paul Fèvre, President of PAT.

1 Trademark registration number 1415939.

2 According to internal calculations. Figure valid for one life cycle of the plant.

3 Patent WO2018054704 Exudactive is the new name of the "PAT Plant Milking®" process.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

2023 consolidated turnover March 1st, 2024 2023 annual results April 30th, 2024

About Group PAT www.plantadvanced.com

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the discovery and production of rare usually inaccessible active plant compounds for cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and fine chemicals markets. PAT possesses unique plant-based expertise with a portfolio of worldwide patents.

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is listed on Euronext Growth- Paris

ISIN: FR0010785790 Ticker: ALPAT

Reuters ALPAT.PA Bloomberg: ALPAT: FP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109087016/en/

Contacts:

PAT Investor Relations Louis-Nicolas Vallas +33 6 20 64 32 86 investisseur@plantadvanced.com

FIN'EXTENSO - Financial Communication- Isabelle Aprile +33 6 17 38 61 78 i.aprile@finextenso.fr