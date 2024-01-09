

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based gas station chain, Buc-ee's announced that it has received approval for its first store location in Mebane, North Carolina from the local authorities.



Buc-ee's stores are known for offering everything from brisket to artwork and clothing along with gas pumps and clean bathrooms.



The decision was approved after an eight-hour discussion where people across the city presented their opinions. Some claimed that the store would bring prestige and revenue and also provide employment to the city people, while opposition claimed that it would cause environmental damages including water depletion, air and noise pollution, as well as concerns regarding dominance over small local businesses.



At the end of the marathon discussion, Mebane City Council in Alamance County approved 32 acres of land near the intersection of Interstate 40/85 and Trollingwood Hawfields Road.



The store plans to build a 75,000-square-foot travel center with 120 fuel stations and more than 20 EV charging stations and hire around 225 full-time employees.



In December, Buc-ee's earlier request was rejected by Mebane Planning and Zoning officials citing environmental damages.



