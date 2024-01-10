Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.01.24
22:00 Uhr
8,000 US-Dollar
-0,090
-1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 18, 2024 at 12:15pm ET

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on January 18, 2024, at 12:15pm ET.

For live access to the webcast presentation register here or visit: https://bit.ly/3NVFj73

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a virtual meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com/about-us/).

For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
