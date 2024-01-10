TOKYO, Jan 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that in December 2023 it registered as a TNFD Adopter with the aim to start disclosures aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) in its corporate reporting. Companies and organizations registered by January 10, 2024 on the TNFD website who intend to start making disclosures aligned with the TNFD Recommendations will be announced as inaugural cohort of TNFD Adopters at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos in January 2024.The Fujitsu Group has been participating in the TNFD Forum (1) since October 2023 with the aim of contributing to the realization of greater transparency and a nature positive future in line with the international goal of the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework (2).The Fujitsu Group aims to align its business plans with the disclosure recommendations of the TNFD Framework and regularly and transparently report on its activities in accordance with the framework from 2024 onward and update disclosure contents.The Fujitsu Group has defined "living in harmony with nature (protection and restoration of biodiversity)" as one of its priority issues under "Planet: Solving global environmental issues," one of the key contributions within its materiality framework (3).One of the Fujitsu Group's initiatives to promote the preservation of biodiversity includes the greening of the grounds of its Numazu Plant (located in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan). In October 2023, the Japanese Ministry of the Environment certified Fujitsu's Numazu Plant as a "Shizen Kyosei Site," a specific area where biodiversity is being preserved through initiatives in the private sector.The Fujitsu Group has also introduced a method to comprehensively evaluate the impact of its corporate activities using the ecological footprint as a metric for evaluating negative impacts on biodiversity. The Fujitsu Group is additionally promoting a series of biodiversity conservation activities to achieve environmental goals including the identification of significant negative impact factors. Moving forward, the Fujitsu Group will consider the positioning of these activities in light of the disclosure recommendations of the TNFD.[1] TNFD Forum :An international and interdisciplinary consultative group aligned with the mission and principles of the TNFD.[2] Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework :Global objectives on biodiversity adopted in December 2022. These include the 2050 Vision, the 2030 Mission, the 2050 Global Goals, and the 2030 Global Targets.[3] Materiality :Essential areas of contribution. Fujitsu has defined three areas: "Planet: Solving global environmental issues," "Prosperity: Developing a digital society," and "People: Improving people's well-being."About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.