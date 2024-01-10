INTOUCHCX TO CREATE 500 NEW JOBS IN CAIRO

CAIRO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntouchCX, a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions, has announced the creation of more than 500 full-time jobs in Cairo.

"The diverse workforce and extraordinary talent here made investment and expansion an easy decision," said Ahmed Samir Ayoub, Vice President for Africa at IntouchCX. "We are excited to hire local talent to ensure that Cairo becomes a key hub for our global clients in providing a full range of integrated solutions."

Established in 2000, IntouchCX currently employs more than 25,000 people across 22 locations worldwide. One of the company's principles, Well-Being is More Than a Checkbox For Us, drives their people-first framework of well-being and initiatives that support the evolving needs of their employees.

"Not only do we offer substantial career growth opportunities and dedicated local leadership here in Cairo, we also provide our team members with access to our global IntouchCX Communities, which are employee-led groups that advocate for diversity, well-being, and on-campus experiences that support personal and professional growth," said Maggi Dewedar, Campus Head for Africa at IntouchCX. "We listen to our team members and know it is connection to community and opportunity that drives them, and our data shows that these initiatives have contributed to a high retention rate with our employees.'

IntouchCX careers are filled with success stories from around the world, including employees from all different backgrounds progressing their career journeys from agents all the way to senior campus directors and vice presidents of operations working on programs with the world's most exciting brands.

"Egypt is truly special and this expansion will generate high value jobs in an industry that continues to evolve into more complex, specialized operations," said Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer at IntouchCX. "We strongly believe in developing strong community roots to make our people feel valued, supported, and encouraged, knowing that they can do more than they ever thought possible".

The continued focus on career development and mentorship has resulted in IntouchCX winning multiple awards with global recognition. Forbes selected IntouchCX as one of the Best Employers For Women . This recognition was preceded by Forbes naming IntouchCX as one of the Best Employers for Diversity , one of America's Best Large Employers, and a Top Employer for New Grads.

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

