Match Group Appoints Faye Iosotaluno Chief Executive Officer of Tinder

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Faye Iosotaluno, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Tinder, has been appointed Tinder's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Iosotaluno will continue to report to Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO.

Iosotaluno is a proven technology executive with a deep understanding of both the Tinder and Match Group businesses, having worked in various strategy, operational and leadership roles since she joined the portfolio more than six years ago. Most recently, Iosotaluno was appointed Tinder's Chief Operating Officer in August 2022 and led several major initiatives related to member experience, people, business development, strategy, finance, analytics, marketing, and international operations. Prior to Tinder, she worked for Match Group as Chief Strategy Officer, where she oversaw strategy, consumer research, and corporate development, after being promoted from SVP of New Business Initiatives at Match Group, which included corporate development and revenue strategy for Tinder and other portfolio businesses.

"Faye's understanding of the dating category is unparalleled and coupled together with her remarkable leadership capabilities, I know Tinder will continue to lead the category," said Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO. "I look forward to partnering with her to usher in an exciting chapter of growth and innovation that will lead the category and bring Tinder to the next generation of singles."

"It's hard to overstate the impact Tinder has had on relationships and dating as we know them today. I'm passionate about connecting people with new technologies that help enable more meaningful lives, experiences and relationships, and believe in the power of this team to take Tinder to its next phase of growth," said Faye Iosotaluno. "I'm excited to continue working closely with Bernard and the rest of the team as we find more ways to drive consumer engagement and help users make lasting connections."

About Faye Iosotaluno

Faye Iosotaluno has served as Tinder's Chief Operating Officer since February 2022 . She joined Tinder after five years at Match Group, where she most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Match Group, Faye spent 15 years working to build and grow premier digital consumer services and brands at SoundCloud, Viacom Media Networks, Warner Bros. and Time Warner in various leadership roles. Her love for consumer technology was sparked while working with media clients to transition their businesses into a digital world as an investment banker at Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch.

She holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and a B.A. in English from the School of Arts & Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania . Faye also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School .

About Match Group

