Sendero Resources Corp: Sendero Resources Commences Drilling at Peñas Negras

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Sendero Resources Corp. (TSX:SEND) ("Sendero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project on the Vicuña Belt in La Rioja, Argentina.

Highlights

Diamond drilling has commenced for an initial program of 4,500m.

Four priority drill-ready porphyry/epithermal copper-gold targets have been selected for initial drill testing: La Peña, Tamberías, La Ollita and Cerro Verde South.

Drilling has commenced at La Peña with two planned holes at approximately 500m each.

A recent detailed ground magnetic survey at La Peña confirmed the large magnetic anomaly centered on the known porphyry and highlights a satellite magnetic anomaly to the north.

Many of the key geological, geochemical, and geophysical features seen at other deposits in the Vicuña Belt, such as Filo del Sol and Josemaria deposits are replicated in Sendero's priority drill targets.

Sendero Executive Chairman, Michael Wood, commented:

"Drilling has commenced on schedule, and we are very excited to be drilling and now be able to gain a greater understanding of the multiple copper-gold porphyry and epithermal targets we have on the Peñas Negras project. We are starting at La Peña where the ground magnetics has confirmed in more detail the scale of the magnetic anomaly and also the potential for a satellite porphyry intrusive to the North."

Figure 1. La Peña Ground Magnetics (AS-TMI)

Figure 2. Diamond drill rig positioned for the maiden drill hole at La Peña

La Peña Ground Magnetics

La Peña is ranked as Sendero's highest priority target. It has many typical features of Andean copper-gold porphyry deposits. The mineralised system is exposing at an optimum level of erosion, just above the interpreted high-grade copper-gold zone. Favorable features of the exposed diorite porphyry are intense potassic alteration, stockwork magnetite-quartz veining, and the presence of copper sulfides and oxides. Two initial holes are programmed at La Peña (Figure 1).

The recently completed detailed ground magnetic survey has confirmed the same shape and size of the strong magnetic response seen in historical airborne magnetic data centered on the known porphyry intrusive. The large discrete magnetic anomaly with potassic alteration measures approximately 800m long and 500m wide. Another magnetic anomaly located about 1000m to the north opens the possibility of a satellite porphyry system.

Ongoing Work Program

Regarding the recently completed geophysical surveys from the other priority targets, the company is awaiting results and will provide updates once all the information is received and processed for each target. Ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys have been completed at Tamberias and La Ollita and ground magnetics is being conducted at Cerro Verde South.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company has an experienced management and exploration team who will use their expertise and operational knowledge to advance the multiple targets across the project.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp.

Michael Wood, Executive Chairman

Email: michael@senderoresources.com

Forward-Looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking information herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Company's shares on the TSXV, and the development of the Property and prospects thereof. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals; and actual results of exploration at the Peñas Negras Project which may differ from anticipated results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Qualified Person

David Royle (FAusIMM (CP)) supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to Peñas Negras Project contained in this presentation. David Royle is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: Sendero Resources Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com