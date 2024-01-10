Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
10.01.24
11:55 Uhr
56,90 Euro
-0,40
-0,70 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Aker ASA - Buyback of bonds

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 9 January 2024 regarding the successful placement of new senior unsecured bonds issued by Aker ASA. In conjunction with the bond issuance Aker ASA has bought back a nominal amount of NOK 503.5 million of bonds maturing 22 November 2024 (with ticker AKER15 and ISIN NO0010868979).

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge,
Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa--buyback-of-bonds-302031115.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
