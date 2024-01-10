LQR House Inc.: LQR House Secures $1 Million Purchase Order for SWOL Tequila from Cannon Estate Winery

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces a significant milestone in securing a $1 million purchase order from Cannon Estate Winery ("Cannon" or "Cannon Estate") for SWOL Tequila.

According to Justin Manuel, a majority owner of Cannon, Cannon Estate is currently developing a high-end lounge in the Fraser Valley, where SWOL will take center stage as the featured tequila. Leveraging key relationships established with leading distributors and retail outlets nationwide, Cannon Estate Winery intends to expand SWOL's presence across Canada. Given the government-regulated nature of Canada's alcohol market, Cannon Estate Winery aims to navigate and penetrate essential distribution channels to establish SWOL as a prominent brand beyond borders.

Our strategic collaboration with Cannon has resulted in a $1 million purchase order, which, in our view, lays the foundation for an ongoing expansion plan leveraging Cannon's established relationships and outlets.

Justin Manuel, a majority owner of Cannon, expresses his confidence in elevating SWOL within the Canadian market. In his own words, "Although Cannon Estate built its business on wine, our goal has always been to expand to other premium spirits. We see ourselves as more of a lifestyle brand and are excited to introduce SWOL to our customers and distributors."

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, emphasizes the significance of bringing SWOL Tequila to retail shelves and private clubs across Canada. "Even though e-commerce is at the core of everything we do, it's important for LQR House to showcase its own brands and the potential they have on their own. As a Canadian, seeing our passion project SWOL Tequila on retail shelves and in private clubs across Canada is a surreal experience. This is only the beginning, as the Company has many plans to increase distribution for SWOL and truly build it into a household name."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Cannon Estate Winery

Cannon Estate Winery, emerging as one of Mount Lehman's fastest-growing vineyards, has successfully brought its wines to retailers across Canada. Cannon Estate Winery products are prominently available at Save on Foods and Everything Wine locations across Canada. Beyond crafting exceptional wines, Cannon Estate Winery's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship sets them apart. The exclusivity of their wine club provides enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to savor creations that embody the essence of the land and the passion behind each bottle, solidifying their position of an important player in the Canadian wine scene.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review atwww.sec.gov.

