The company is responsible for around five percent of all new U.S. POS installations in 2023, and more than one in four in the grocery segment

GK Software, a global leader in comprehensive retail applications for real-time omnichannel business systems, reports a very successful year, with growth in North America reaching new heights. The company also announces its focal points for NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show, including debuting its new loyalty solution, GK Engage, and showcasing the collaboration and benefits of the strategic partnership between GK and Fujitsu.

Uninterrupted growth in North America

In 2023, the company's customers were able to put over 25,000 new point-of-sale (POS) installations into production in more than 2,000 stores worldwide. These included large department stores and convenience stores in North America and Europe.

According to RBR Data Service's "Global POS Software 2023" report, growth was particularly strong in the U.S. GK realized around five percent of all new installations in the world's largest retail market. In the grocery sector, one in four new point-of-sale installations came from GK (26%). It is expected that GK's growth will continue to accelerate, particularly in North America, as six new customers were signed in this region in 2023, which together operate over 20,000 stores.

"There is clearly strong momentum at GK," said Greg Buzek, founder and president of IHL Group, a leading global research and advisory firm specializing in technologies for the retail and hospitality industries. "The flexibility of the company's approach, the investment from Fujitsu and the clear need in the market for retailers to increase their store count with frugal staffing should serve the company well."

Portfolio development with GK Engage

The new AI-supported customer loyalty solution GK Engage, which is designed to deepen the customer relationship at all levels through relevant recommendations, targeted promotions and other offers tailored directly to the individual customer, will be presented for the first time at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show. The solution's personalized campaigns take into account customer preferences as well as the retailer's current inventory and goals. GK Engage is fully integrated into GK's CLOUD4RETAIL platform, allowing the solution to be accessible to consumers wherever they interact with the retailer from mobile apps to self-checkout kiosks and traditional POS systems.

Strategic partnership with Fujitsu

At the NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show retailers can learn about the new opportunities arising from the recently concluded global partnership with Fujitsu. Fujitsu is the majority shareholder, with over 72% of GK, and now distributes the company's solutions worldwide alongside SAP. At the neighboring Fujitsu and GK booths, NRF attendees will hear about the diverse retail and customer experience opportunities made possible by the portfolios of both companies.

Recognition by leading analyst firms such as Forrester, IDC and RBR

Last year, GK's work was recognized in numerous analyst reports as well as through several awards programs. Highlights include:

In the RBR Data Service's report "Global POS Software 2023", GK was once again listed as one of the leading providers. The company is now ranked fourth for all installations worldwide, after ranking fifth in 2022.

GK was featured as a relevant provider in Forrester's Merchant Payment Providers Landscape for Q4 2023.

In the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software for Large Apparel and Softlines Retail 2023 Vendor Assessment, the company was rated as a leader.

GK was honored as a finalist in the "Best Unified Customer Experience" category at the 2024 VIP Awards.

In the RIS Leaderboard 2024, GK was ranked number one in customer satisfaction for large providers and in overall retailer performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2.

GK was honored by the EHI Retail Institute as Top Supplier 2023 in the Best Customer Experience category together with the RETA Award (Retail Technology Award Europe) winner, Coop.

"In 2023, we've decisively demonstrated our capability through a series of successful projects, expanding customer base, and numerous industry accolades. These are not just achievements, but testaments to our commitment to lead and innovate in retail technology," asserts Michael Scheibner, CEO of GK Software SE. "Our path forward is clear: we will continue to strategically invest in the cutting-edge technology, robust partnerships, and exceptional teams that have already proven to be game changers for our customers, ensuring we not only meet but exceed expectations in the years to come."

About GK

GK Software breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, self-checkout, mobile POS, GK Drive for forecourt control, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations over the last three years. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.

