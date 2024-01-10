TOCCA Life Holdings Inc.: TOCCA Life Projecting Continued Company Growth and Sights Market Research Study Forecasting Industry 11.4% CAGR

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / TOCCA Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLIF) ("Tocca Life" or the "Company") announced today that the Company is projecting a significant revenue increase to be reported in the Company's soon to be released Quarterly Report for the period ending November 30, 2023.

Stephen Carnes, President of Tocca Life, stated, "We continue to make very significant increases across the Company as a whole as well as at the Aiguille Rock Climbing Center specifically. For the month of December alone, Aiguille realized an increase of revenues by 15% for December 2023 compared to December 2022. Since we as a Company took over Aiguille in April 2023, we have made many improvements to the facility that have impacted in a positive way the experience of both guests and members."

Carnes continued, "We continue to increase the number of guests that convert into membership holders in large part due to all the improvements we made throughout 2023. In an effort to continue to drive and encourage new membership sign ups, as well as in the spirit of the New Year, we are waiving membership start up fees for the entire month of January at Aiguille."

Tocca Life would also like to announce that the Company's Be Climbing subsidiary has recently received approvals from various agencies including the St. John's Water District for the Company's site plan for the upcoming construction of the new Be Climbing gym in Apopka, FL.

Carnes stated, "There are still a couple of outstanding approvals that are expected in the coming weeks, but we are thrilled to have the approvals that we now have in hand. There is a lot of excitement within the climbing community for the new gym. I recently read a Market Research Report on climbing gyms that forecasts an incredible Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.4% between 2023 and 2031."

Aiguille Rock Climbing Center Inc. is located in Longwood, FL and has been serving the Central Florida climbing community since 1997. Aiguille supports a thriving climbing community and offers bouldering, top rope, and auto-belay features within the gym. Aiguille has offerings for a wide range of climbing experience, from new climber to seasoned veteran.

The indoor rock climbing industry is exploding with growth after the sport made its first debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic. Rock Climbing has now officially been added as an Olympic sport and will be part of the program in both the upcoming Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

About TOCCA Life Holdings, Inc.

TOCCA Life Holdings Inc. is a Nevada Corporation whose primary business is through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Be Climbing, Inc. ("Be Climbing"). Be Climbing, headquartered in Winter Park, FL, recently announced that the Company will be opening its first world-class indoor rock climbing gym just outside downtown Orlando, FL.

