Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, is expanding in Bulgaria with an eight-year contract extension, six new stores and an increase in its total retail space to 2,707m² at Burgas and Varna airports. The tender win marks a significant milestone and recognizes Avolta's strong partnership with Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, granting Avolta the exclusive Master Retail Concession air-side at Burgas and Varna airports, Bulgaria's second and third busiest airports respectively.
The contract extension builds on Avolta's collaborative ten-year travel retail partnership with Fraport Twin Star Airport Management in Bulgaria. From January 2024, Avolta will begin to add six new retail stores across Burgas and Varna airports, while also making refurbishments to the ten stores in its existing portfolio.
