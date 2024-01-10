US investment firm BlackRock says it has increased its ownership interest in Israel's SolarEdge.BlackRock now holds a 15.8% stake in Israel-based inverter manufacturer SolarEdge, up from 9% in April 2023. The US investment firm began investing in the company in 2017 and is now its biggest shareholder, according to a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new investment follows a difficult financial year for SolarEdge. Since announcing record revenues for 2022 at the start of last year, the inverter manufacturer reported a net loss of $61.2 million in its latest financial ...

