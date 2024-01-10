Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGYT | ISIN: FR0014003V77 | Ticker-Symbol: Z20
Frankfurt
10.01.24
08:06 Uhr
4,300 Euro
-0,080
-1,83 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
10.01.2024 | 18:23
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIRWELL: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON H2 2023

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2023:

  • 46,989 AIRWELL shares
  • €26,228.29 in cash

  • Number of transactions executed on the 2nd semester on Buy side: 660
  • Number of transactions executed on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 603
  • Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Buy side: 83,104 shares for €398,238.74 in cash
  • Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 53,676 shares for €249,354.58 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 30th June 2023:

  • 17,561 shares AIRWELL
  • €99,848.69 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

  • 0 share AIRWELL
  • €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene: Received €50,000 on 24/08/23 and €25,000 on 27/09/23.

• Interest: €260.93

• Accounting adjustment: -€0.89

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 2nd half of 2023:

BUY SIDESELL SIDE
DateNumber of sharesCapital traded in EURNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
03/07/20232651,563.50 € 0.00 €
03/07/2023 0.00 €9015,406.00 €
04/07/20237754,572.50 € 0.00 €
04/07/2023 0.00 €15.90 €
05/07/20233,09018,042.51 € 0.00 €
05/07/2023 0.00 €15.90 €
06/07/20238745,069.20 € 0.00 €
06/07/2023 0.00 €1711,000.35 €
07/07/2023100580.00 € 0.00 €
07/07/2023 0.00 €8505,013.30 €
10/07/20231,3668,059.40 € 0.00 €
10/07/2023 0.00 €3181,895.60 €
11/07/20236013,575.95 € 0.00 €
11/07/2023 0.00 €4132,478.00 €
12/07/20231,99211,778.70 € 0.00 €
12/07/2023 0.00 €5013,006.00 €
13/07/20231,78510,395.84 € 0.00 €
13/07/2023 0.00 €4112,445.45 €
14/07/20233,37119,170.88 € 0.00 €
14/07/2023 0.00 €1,6019,205.75 €
17/07/202328161.11 € 0.00 €
17/07/2023 0.00 €6163,609.14 €
18/07/20231781,013.53 € 0.00 €
18/07/2023 0.00 €6433,814.92 €
19/07/20231,1816,926.57 € 0.00 €
19/07/2023 0.00 €27162.00 €
20/07/20233071,780.60 € 0.00 €
20/07/2023 0.00 €15.90 €
21/07/20235953,430.77 € 0.00 €
21/07/2023 0.00 €15.80 €
24/07/202315.85 € 0.00 €
24/07/2023 0.00 €15.85 €
25/07/202315.80 € 0.00 €
25/07/2023 0.00 €15.80 €
26/07/202315.90 € 0.00 €
26/07/2023 0.00 €15.90 €
27/07/202315.85 € 0.00 €
28/07/202315.80 € 0.00 €
28/07/2023 0.00 €15.80 €
31/07/20236013,430.51 € 0.00 €
31/07/2023 0.00 €2121,219.00 €
01/08/202315.75 € 0.00 €
01/08/2023 0.00 €2911,673.25 €
02/08/20231,0015,705.70 € 0.00 €
02/08/2023 0.00 €15.75 €
03/08/20232,20112,400.43 € 0.00 €
03/08/2023 0.00 €15.70 €
04/08/20231,1226,058.80 € 0.00 €
04/08/2023 0.00 €2,50113,955.58 €
07/08/20231,0205,698.74 € 0.00 €
08/08/20232,16111,805.54 € 0.00 €
09/08/20231,4017,365.06 € 0.00 €
09/08/2023 0.00 €15.40 €
10/08/20239764,978.58 € 0.00 €
10/08/2023 0.00 €5923,116.88 €
11/08/20232761,420.02 € 0.00 €
11/08/2023 0.00 €1,1475,999.96 €
14/08/20232511,249.98 € 0.00 €
14/08/2023 0.00 €315.45 €
15/08/2023126624.96 € 0.00 €
15/08/2023 0.00 €15.00 €
16/08/2023125620.00 € 0.00 €
16/08/2023 0.00 €6603,300.00 €
17/08/20236263,054.88 € 0.00 €
17/08/2023 0.00 €3811,905.00 €
18/08/20232511,239.94 € 0.00 €
18/08/2023 0.00 €130650.00 €
21/08/20234622,279.51 € 0.00 €
21/08/2023 0.00 €82410.00 €
22/08/2023125615.00 € 0.00 €
22/08/2023 0.00 €120595.20 €
23/08/202314.90 € 0.00 €
23/08/2023 0.00 €2111,038.12 €
24/08/20234152,010.26 € 0.00 €
24/08/2023 0.00 €2511,214.84 €
25/08/2023125607.50 € 0.00 €
25/08/2023 0.00 €37179.89 €
28/08/202314.86 € 0.00 €
28/08/2023 0.00 €91444.08 €
29/08/20234061,971.94 € 0.00 €
29/08/2023 0.00 €3411,679.77 €
30/08/2023126609.84 € 0.00 €
30/08/2023 0.00 €1153.64 €
31/08/20236042,941.48 € 0.00 €
31/08/2023 0.00 €5962,928.15 €
01/09/20232,0119,773.46 € 0.00 €
01/09/2023 0.00 €1154.07 €
04/09/20233,64417,640.60 € 0.00 €
04/09/2023 0.00 €31151.25 €
05/09/2023126629.87 € 0.00 €
05/09/2023 0.00 €2,98614,924.03 €
06/09/202315.05 € 0.00 €
06/09/2023 0.00 €6493,277.45 €
07/09/20233,07014,947.83 € 0.00 €
07/09/2023 0.00 €2371,196.85 €
08/09/20232,25510,767.63 € 0.00 €
08/09/2023 0.00 €7513,664.88 €
11/09/202314.92 € 0.00 €
11/09/2023 0.00 €4412,172.37 €
12/09/20238063,944.56 € 0.00 €
12/09/2023 0.00 €101496.92 €
13/09/202399477.18 € 0.00 €
13/09/2023 0.00 €50243.95 €
14/09/2023126609.84 € 0.00 €
14/09/2023 0.00 €111541.68 €
15/09/202314.84 € 0.00 €
15/09/2023 0.00 €5012,474.44 €
18/09/202315.00 € 0.00 €
18/09/2023 0.00 €7533,767.26 €
19/09/20234,95423,699.94 € 0.00 €
19/09/2023 0.00 €2,49412,567.27 €
20/09/20232,0018,934.47 € 0.00 €
20/09/2023 0.00 €7443,356.18 €
21/09/202314.40 € 0.00 €
21/09/2023 0.00 €14.40 €
22/09/20233011,312.36 € 0.00 €
22/09/2023 0.00 €14.40 €
25/09/20236512,755.03 € 0.00 €
25/09/2023 0.00 €14.34 €
26/09/20235752,610.50 € 0.00 €
26/09/2023 0.00 €1,7587,780.91 €
27/09/2023151691.58 € 0.00 €
27/09/2023 0.00 €4011,849.41 €
28/09/20239814,395.96 € 0.00 €
29/09/2023151664.40 € 0.00 €
29/09/2023 0.00 €90399.87 €
02/10/202314.52 € 0.00 €
02/10/2023 0.00 €59266.68 €
03/10/20231,2415,374.77 € 0.00 €
03/10/2023 0.00 €130595.14 €
04/10/20235012,104.20 € 0.00 €
04/10/2023 0.00 €14.24 €
05/10/20231,7016,921.37 € 0.00 €
05/10/2023 0.00 €1,0544,314.02 €
06/10/20234011,630.07 € 0.00 €
06/10/2023 0.00 €31127.72 €
09/10/202350203.00 € 0.00 €
09/10/2023 0.00 €2691,091.60 €
10/10/20232080.40 € 0.00 €
10/10/2023 0.00 €1040.78 €
11/10/2023182728.00 € 0.00 €
11/10/2023 0.00 €1040.80 €
12/10/2023415.94 € 0.00 €
12/10/2023 0.00 €2701,100.25 €
13/10/2023239981.81 € 0.00 €
13/10/2023 0.00 €6362,647.67 €
16/10/202380325.60 € 0.00 €
16/10/2023 0.00 €151625.14 €
17/10/20231,3165,166.62 € 0.00 €
17/10/2023 0.00 €1,1414,577.69 €
18/10/2023101408.04 € 0.00 €
18/10/2023 0.00 €51208.08 €
19/10/202335142.14 € 0.00 €
19/10/2023 0.00 €31126.48 €
20/10/2023217882.97 € 0.00 €
20/10/2023 0.00 €1,8337,540.96 €
23/10/202351209.10 € 0.00 €
23/10/2023 0.00 €6412,701.17 €
24/10/2023148627.67 € 0.00 €
24/10/2023 0.00 €4511,926.22 €
25/10/20233041,240.32 € 0.00 €
26/10/202314.08 € 0.00 €
26/10/2023 0.00 €1353.52 €
27/10/202314.10 € 0.00 €
27/10/2023 0.00 €14.10 €
30/10/202314.08 € 0.00 €
30/10/2023 0.00 €312.32 €
31/10/202314.08 € 0.00 €
31/10/2023 0.00 €74304.88 €
01/11/202314.12 € 0.00 €
01/11/2023 0.00 €1145.32 €
02/11/202314.12 € 0.00 €
02/11/2023 0.00 €2451,018.76 €
03/11/20232,1478,719.02 € 0.00 €
03/11/2023 0.00 €2781,147.00 €
06/11/20235862,363.04 € 0.00 €
06/11/2023 0.00 €1,1514,689.06 €
07/11/20231,1104,340.40 € 0.00 €
07/11/2023 0.00 €2,4019,798.56 €
08/11/2023100420.00 € 0.00 €
08/11/2023 0.00 €6212,613.12 €
09/11/20233001,266.00 € 0.00 €
09/11/2023 0.00 €4011,698.66 €
10/11/202314.20 € 0.00 €
10/11/2023 0.00 €64271.36 €
13/11/202314.20 € 0.00 €
13/11/2023 0.00 €9764,263.24 €
14/11/20231,0774,550.62 € 0.00 €
14/11/2023 0.00 €2411,026.90 €
15/11/2023150618.02 € 0.00 €
15/11/2023 0.00 €55228.80 €
16/11/20234811,959.36 € 0.00 €
16/11/2023 0.00 €3471,460.52 €
17/11/20239513,828.14 € 0.00 €
17/11/2023 0.00 €136562.34 €
20/11/20231,0004,209.00 € 0.00 €
20/11/2023 0.00 €6412,794.76 €
21/11/20234511,921.18 € 0.00 €
21/11/2023 0.00 €1,4566,317.98 €
22/11/20237913,297.20 € 0.00 €
22/11/2023 0.00 €26110.20 €
23/11/20235012,032.00 € 0.00 €
23/11/2023 0.00 €206844.04 €
24/11/20234261,738.10 € 0.00 €
24/11/2023 0.00 €37153.14 €
27/11/20239013,676.08 € 0.00 €
27/11/2023 0.00 €2290.20 €
28/11/20231,3515,404.00 € 0.00 €
28/11/2023 0.00 €150603.00 €
29/11/20232511,004.00 € 0.00 €
29/11/2023 0.00 €5052,035.10 €
30/11/20236632,633.64 € 0.00 €
30/11/2023 0.00 €9723,907.44 €
01/12/2023101404.02 € 0.00 €
01/12/2023 0.00 €1144.62 €
04/12/20231,3455,319.84 € 0.00 €
04/12/2023 0.00 €5302,110.20 €
05/12/20235252,078.04 € 0.00 €
05/12/2023 0.00 €13.96 €
06/12/20238693,406.48 € 0.00 €
06/12/2023 0.00 €1,1314,486.94 €
07/12/20238513,381.00 € 0.00 €
07/12/2023 0.00 €140560.00 €
08/12/20236942,705.78 € 0.00 €
08/12/2023 0.00 €250980.00 €
11/12/20239003,474.40 € 0.00 €
11/12/2023 0.00 €29112.52 €
12/12/20231,0614,054.28 € 0.00 €
12/12/2023 0.00 €2981,146.24 €
13/12/20231,7316,561.08 € 0.00 €
13/12/2023 0.00 €4631,764.36 €
14/12/202313.82 € 0.00 €
14/12/2023 0.00 €3491,340.14 €
15/12/20238433,212.96 € 0.00 €
15/12/2023 0.00 €163632.44 €
18/12/2023 0.00 €251953.80 €
19/12/20234411,650.60 € 0.00 €
19/12/2023 0.00 €152577.60 €
20/12/2023176654.72 € 0.00 €
20/12/2023 0.00 €251943.72 €
21/12/20234061,508.12 € 0.00 €
21/12/2023 0.00 €9963,744.96 €
22/12/202313.76 € 0.00 €
22/12/2023 0.00 €3,39513,456.58 €
27/12/20233611,465.14 € 0.00 €
27/12/2023 0.00 €4271,751.14 €
28/12/2023109446.18 € 0.00 €
28/12/2023 0.0026107.64 €
29/12/202328115.36 € 0.00
29/12/2023 0.007783232.82 €
TOTAL83,104398,238.74€53,676249,354.58€

Next publication: Full-year revenue: Tuesday 6th February 2024, after trading.

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. In 2022, the French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com


Contacts

AIRWELL
CEO
Laurent ROEGEL
investisseurs@airwell.com		ATOUT CAPITAL
Listing Sponsor
Rodolphe OSSOLA
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86		Actus Finance & Communication
Financial Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
apetureaux@actus.fr
+33(0)1 53 67 36 72
Media Relations
Manon Clairet
mclairet@actus.fr
+33(0)1 53 67 36 73
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZlwacqXlZzHx5+ckp1rmJWUmJhkw2ScbWKWmJZxZp2danJnmZiSl5icZnFkm2tp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83663-pr_half-year-report-liquidity-contract.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.