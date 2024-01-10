AIRWELL: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON H2 2023

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2023:

46,989 AIRWELL shares

AIRWELL shares €26,228.29 in cash

Number of transactions executed on the 2 nd semester on Buy side: 660

semester on Buy side: Number of transactions executed on the 2 nd semester on Sell side: 603

semester on Sell side: Volume traded on the 2 nd semester on Buy side: 83,104 shares for €398,238.74 in cash

semester on Buy side: for Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 53,676 shares for €249,354.58 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 30th June 2023:

17,561 shares AIRWELL

AIRWELL €99,848.69 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

0 share AIRWELL

AIRWELL €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene: Received €50,000 on 24/08/23 and €25,000 on 27/09/23.

• Interest: €260.93

• Accounting adjustment: -€0.89

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 2nd half of 2023:

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of shares Capital traded in EUR 03/07/2023 265 1,563.50 € 0.00 € 03/07/2023 0.00 € 901 5,406.00 € 04/07/2023 775 4,572.50 € 0.00 € 04/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.90 € 05/07/2023 3,090 18,042.51 € 0.00 € 05/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.90 € 06/07/2023 874 5,069.20 € 0.00 € 06/07/2023 0.00 € 171 1,000.35 € 07/07/2023 100 580.00 € 0.00 € 07/07/2023 0.00 € 850 5,013.30 € 10/07/2023 1,366 8,059.40 € 0.00 € 10/07/2023 0.00 € 318 1,895.60 € 11/07/2023 601 3,575.95 € 0.00 € 11/07/2023 0.00 € 413 2,478.00 € 12/07/2023 1,992 11,778.70 € 0.00 € 12/07/2023 0.00 € 501 3,006.00 € 13/07/2023 1,785 10,395.84 € 0.00 € 13/07/2023 0.00 € 411 2,445.45 € 14/07/2023 3,371 19,170.88 € 0.00 € 14/07/2023 0.00 € 1,601 9,205.75 € 17/07/2023 28 161.11 € 0.00 € 17/07/2023 0.00 € 616 3,609.14 € 18/07/2023 178 1,013.53 € 0.00 € 18/07/2023 0.00 € 643 3,814.92 € 19/07/2023 1,181 6,926.57 € 0.00 € 19/07/2023 0.00 € 27 162.00 € 20/07/2023 307 1,780.60 € 0.00 € 20/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.90 € 21/07/2023 595 3,430.77 € 0.00 € 21/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.80 € 24/07/2023 1 5.85 € 0.00 € 24/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.85 € 25/07/2023 1 5.80 € 0.00 € 25/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.80 € 26/07/2023 1 5.90 € 0.00 € 26/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.90 € 27/07/2023 1 5.85 € 0.00 € 28/07/2023 1 5.80 € 0.00 € 28/07/2023 0.00 € 1 5.80 € 31/07/2023 601 3,430.51 € 0.00 € 31/07/2023 0.00 € 212 1,219.00 € 01/08/2023 1 5.75 € 0.00 € 01/08/2023 0.00 € 291 1,673.25 € 02/08/2023 1,001 5,705.70 € 0.00 € 02/08/2023 0.00 € 1 5.75 € 03/08/2023 2,201 12,400.43 € 0.00 € 03/08/2023 0.00 € 1 5.70 € 04/08/2023 1,122 6,058.80 € 0.00 € 04/08/2023 0.00 € 2,501 13,955.58 € 07/08/2023 1,020 5,698.74 € 0.00 € 08/08/2023 2,161 11,805.54 € 0.00 € 09/08/2023 1,401 7,365.06 € 0.00 € 09/08/2023 0.00 € 1 5.40 € 10/08/2023 976 4,978.58 € 0.00 € 10/08/2023 0.00 € 592 3,116.88 € 11/08/2023 276 1,420.02 € 0.00 € 11/08/2023 0.00 € 1,147 5,999.96 € 14/08/2023 251 1,249.98 € 0.00 € 14/08/2023 0.00 € 3 15.45 € 15/08/2023 126 624.96 € 0.00 € 15/08/2023 0.00 € 1 5.00 € 16/08/2023 125 620.00 € 0.00 € 16/08/2023 0.00 € 660 3,300.00 € 17/08/2023 626 3,054.88 € 0.00 € 17/08/2023 0.00 € 381 1,905.00 € 18/08/2023 251 1,239.94 € 0.00 € 18/08/2023 0.00 € 130 650.00 € 21/08/2023 462 2,279.51 € 0.00 € 21/08/2023 0.00 € 82 410.00 € 22/08/2023 125 615.00 € 0.00 € 22/08/2023 0.00 € 120 595.20 € 23/08/2023 1 4.90 € 0.00 € 23/08/2023 0.00 € 211 1,038.12 € 24/08/2023 415 2,010.26 € 0.00 € 24/08/2023 0.00 € 251 1,214.84 € 25/08/2023 125 607.50 € 0.00 € 25/08/2023 0.00 € 37 179.89 € 28/08/2023 1 4.86 € 0.00 € 28/08/2023 0.00 € 91 444.08 € 29/08/2023 406 1,971.94 € 0.00 € 29/08/2023 0.00 € 341 1,679.77 € 30/08/2023 126 609.84 € 0.00 € 30/08/2023 0.00 € 11 53.64 € 31/08/2023 604 2,941.48 € 0.00 € 31/08/2023 0.00 € 596 2,928.15 € 01/09/2023 2,011 9,773.46 € 0.00 € 01/09/2023 0.00 € 11 54.07 € 04/09/2023 3,644 17,640.60 € 0.00 € 04/09/2023 0.00 € 31 151.25 € 05/09/2023 126 629.87 € 0.00 € 05/09/2023 0.00 € 2,986 14,924.03 € 06/09/2023 1 5.05 € 0.00 € 06/09/2023 0.00 € 649 3,277.45 € 07/09/2023 3,070 14,947.83 € 0.00 € 07/09/2023 0.00 € 237 1,196.85 € 08/09/2023 2,255 10,767.63 € 0.00 € 08/09/2023 0.00 € 751 3,664.88 € 11/09/2023 1 4.92 € 0.00 € 11/09/2023 0.00 € 441 2,172.37 € 12/09/2023 806 3,944.56 € 0.00 € 12/09/2023 0.00 € 101 496.92 € 13/09/2023 99 477.18 € 0.00 € 13/09/2023 0.00 € 50 243.95 € 14/09/2023 126 609.84 € 0.00 € 14/09/2023 0.00 € 111 541.68 € 15/09/2023 1 4.84 € 0.00 € 15/09/2023 0.00 € 501 2,474.44 € 18/09/2023 1 5.00 € 0.00 € 18/09/2023 0.00 € 753 3,767.26 € 19/09/2023 4,954 23,699.94 € 0.00 € 19/09/2023 0.00 € 2,494 12,567.27 € 20/09/2023 2,001 8,934.47 € 0.00 € 20/09/2023 0.00 € 744 3,356.18 € 21/09/2023 1 4.40 € 0.00 € 21/09/2023 0.00 € 1 4.40 € 22/09/2023 301 1,312.36 € 0.00 € 22/09/2023 0.00 € 1 4.40 € 25/09/2023 651 2,755.03 € 0.00 € 25/09/2023 0.00 € 1 4.34 € 26/09/2023 575 2,610.50 € 0.00 € 26/09/2023 0.00 € 1,758 7,780.91 € 27/09/2023 151 691.58 € 0.00 € 27/09/2023 0.00 € 401 1,849.41 € 28/09/2023 981 4,395.96 € 0.00 € 29/09/2023 151 664.40 € 0.00 € 29/09/2023 0.00 € 90 399.87 € 02/10/2023 1 4.52 € 0.00 € 02/10/2023 0.00 € 59 266.68 € 03/10/2023 1,241 5,374.77 € 0.00 € 03/10/2023 0.00 € 130 595.14 € 04/10/2023 501 2,104.20 € 0.00 € 04/10/2023 0.00 € 1 4.24 € 05/10/2023 1,701 6,921.37 € 0.00 € 05/10/2023 0.00 € 1,054 4,314.02 € 06/10/2023 401 1,630.07 € 0.00 € 06/10/2023 0.00 € 31 127.72 € 09/10/2023 50 203.00 € 0.00 € 09/10/2023 0.00 € 269 1,091.60 € 10/10/2023 20 80.40 € 0.00 € 10/10/2023 0.00 € 10 40.78 € 11/10/2023 182 728.00 € 0.00 € 11/10/2023 0.00 € 10 40.80 € 12/10/2023 4 15.94 € 0.00 € 12/10/2023 0.00 € 270 1,100.25 € 13/10/2023 239 981.81 € 0.00 € 13/10/2023 0.00 € 636 2,647.67 € 16/10/2023 80 325.60 € 0.00 € 16/10/2023 0.00 € 151 625.14 € 17/10/2023 1,316 5,166.62 € 0.00 € 17/10/2023 0.00 € 1,141 4,577.69 € 18/10/2023 101 408.04 € 0.00 € 18/10/2023 0.00 € 51 208.08 € 19/10/2023 35 142.14 € 0.00 € 19/10/2023 0.00 € 31 126.48 € 20/10/2023 217 882.97 € 0.00 € 20/10/2023 0.00 € 1,833 7,540.96 € 23/10/2023 51 209.10 € 0.00 € 23/10/2023 0.00 € 641 2,701.17 € 24/10/2023 148 627.67 € 0.00 € 24/10/2023 0.00 € 451 1,926.22 € 25/10/2023 304 1,240.32 € 0.00 € 26/10/2023 1 4.08 € 0.00 € 26/10/2023 0.00 € 13 53.52 € 27/10/2023 1 4.10 € 0.00 € 27/10/2023 0.00 € 1 4.10 € 30/10/2023 1 4.08 € 0.00 € 30/10/2023 0.00 € 3 12.32 € 31/10/2023 1 4.08 € 0.00 € 31/10/2023 0.00 € 74 304.88 € 01/11/2023 1 4.12 € 0.00 € 01/11/2023 0.00 € 11 45.32 € 02/11/2023 1 4.12 € 0.00 € 02/11/2023 0.00 € 245 1,018.76 € 03/11/2023 2,147 8,719.02 € 0.00 € 03/11/2023 0.00 € 278 1,147.00 € 06/11/2023 586 2,363.04 € 0.00 € 06/11/2023 0.00 € 1,151 4,689.06 € 07/11/2023 1,110 4,340.40 € 0.00 € 07/11/2023 0.00 € 2,401 9,798.56 € 08/11/2023 100 420.00 € 0.00 € 08/11/2023 0.00 € 621 2,613.12 € 09/11/2023 300 1,266.00 € 0.00 € 09/11/2023 0.00 € 401 1,698.66 € 10/11/2023 1 4.20 € 0.00 € 10/11/2023 0.00 € 64 271.36 € 13/11/2023 1 4.20 € 0.00 € 13/11/2023 0.00 € 976 4,263.24 € 14/11/2023 1,077 4,550.62 € 0.00 € 14/11/2023 0.00 € 241 1,026.90 € 15/11/2023 150 618.02 € 0.00 € 15/11/2023 0.00 € 55 228.80 € 16/11/2023 481 1,959.36 € 0.00 € 16/11/2023 0.00 € 347 1,460.52 € 17/11/2023 951 3,828.14 € 0.00 € 17/11/2023 0.00 € 136 562.34 € 20/11/2023 1,000 4,209.00 € 0.00 € 20/11/2023 0.00 € 641 2,794.76 € 21/11/2023 451 1,921.18 € 0.00 € 21/11/2023 0.00 € 1,456 6,317.98 € 22/11/2023 791 3,297.20 € 0.00 € 22/11/2023 0.00 € 26 110.20 € 23/11/2023 501 2,032.00 € 0.00 € 23/11/2023 0.00 € 206 844.04 € 24/11/2023 426 1,738.10 € 0.00 € 24/11/2023 0.00 € 37 153.14 € 27/11/2023 901 3,676.08 € 0.00 € 27/11/2023 0.00 € 22 90.20 € 28/11/2023 1,351 5,404.00 € 0.00 € 28/11/2023 0.00 € 150 603.00 € 29/11/2023 251 1,004.00 € 0.00 € 29/11/2023 0.00 € 505 2,035.10 € 30/11/2023 663 2,633.64 € 0.00 € 30/11/2023 0.00 € 972 3,907.44 € 01/12/2023 101 404.02 € 0.00 € 01/12/2023 0.00 € 11 44.62 € 04/12/2023 1,345 5,319.84 € 0.00 € 04/12/2023 0.00 € 530 2,110.20 € 05/12/2023 525 2,078.04 € 0.00 € 05/12/2023 0.00 € 1 3.96 € 06/12/2023 869 3,406.48 € 0.00 € 06/12/2023 0.00 € 1,131 4,486.94 € 07/12/2023 851 3,381.00 € 0.00 € 07/12/2023 0.00 € 140 560.00 € 08/12/2023 694 2,705.78 € 0.00 € 08/12/2023 0.00 € 250 980.00 € 11/12/2023 900 3,474.40 € 0.00 € 11/12/2023 0.00 € 29 112.52 € 12/12/2023 1,061 4,054.28 € 0.00 € 12/12/2023 0.00 € 298 1,146.24 € 13/12/2023 1,731 6,561.08 € 0.00 € 13/12/2023 0.00 € 463 1,764.36 € 14/12/2023 1 3.82 € 0.00 € 14/12/2023 0.00 € 349 1,340.14 € 15/12/2023 843 3,212.96 € 0.00 € 15/12/2023 0.00 € 163 632.44 € 18/12/2023 0.00 € 251 953.80 € 19/12/2023 441 1,650.60 € 0.00 € 19/12/2023 0.00 € 152 577.60 € 20/12/2023 176 654.72 € 0.00 € 20/12/2023 0.00 € 251 943.72 € 21/12/2023 406 1,508.12 € 0.00 € 21/12/2023 0.00 € 996 3,744.96 € 22/12/2023 1 3.76 € 0.00 € 22/12/2023 0.00 € 3,395 13,456.58 € 27/12/2023 361 1,465.14 € 0.00 € 27/12/2023 0.00 € 427 1,751.14 € 28/12/2023 109 446.18 € 0.00 € 28/12/2023 0.00 26 107.64 € 29/12/2023 28 115.36 € 0.00 29/12/2023 0.00 778 3232.82 € TOTAL 83,104 398,238.74€ 53,676 249,354.58€

Next publication: Full-year revenue: Tuesday 6th February 2024, after trading.

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. In 2022, the French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com



