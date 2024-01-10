

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda (HMC) launched two futuristic concept vehicles under its new Honda 0 series at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as a part of its upcoming electric vehicles line.



The Japanese automaker said that Honda 0 series will be based on three core principles, 'Thin, light and wise'. The series will also feature new Honda logo, which is a simple version of current logo but without the enclosing box.



The newly launched concept vehicles are Space-Hub and Saloon. The Space-Hub is a minivan with lounge-like seats, providing flexible interior to accommodate a variety of persons, whereas Saloon is a hatchback-style concept with wide interiors and futuristic digital cockpit. Both the vehicles feature autonomous driving functions.



Saloon is expected to hit the roads of North America in 2026, while the further details of Space-Hub have not been disclosed by Honda yet.



'We have gone back to basics and formulated the Honda 0 Series with a design for the new era,' said Shinji Aoyama, Honda's global executive vice president.



In 2021, Honda promised to sell only zero emission vehicles in major markets including Japan, China and North America by 2040. The automaker further announced in 2022 that it would spend $40 billion to develop 30 new EVs by 2030.



Currently, Honda lags behind in offering multiple EV models compared to its competitors such as Hyundia, Kia and Ford. The company had collaborated with General Motors in the development of electric SUV known as The Prologue, which will go on sale later this year.



