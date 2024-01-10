

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job review site, Glassdoor unveiled its annual list of 100 best companies to work for 2024, topped by the management consultant firm, Bain & Co. with a total rating of 4.8 out of 5. It was followed by chip manufacturer Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)



The other companies to secure a place in the top ten are ServiceNow (NOW), MathWorks, Procore Technologies (PCOR), In-N-Out Burger, VMware, Deltek, 2020 Companies, and Fidelity Investments.



The list included 26 new employers including Samsara, Lenovo (LNVGY), and Texas Children's Hospital, while some companies like Salesforce Inc., (CRM) Intel Corp., (INTC) Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Yahoo Inc. fell off the list. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) failed to meet the cut for the second year in a row.



The companies who re-entered the list after being cut off last year included NIKE (NKE), E. & J. Gallo Winery, Marriott International (MAR), and Apple (AAPL), which secured the 39th position this year.



Some prominent tech firms in the list included Adobe Inc. (ADBE) at 15, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) at 18 and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google at 26. Bain & Co. and Google are the only employers who have consistently marked their presence in the list every year.



The new financial firms which made an appearance on the list include Raymond James Financial (RJF) at 14, Barclays Plc (BCS) at 72 and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) at 82, while BlackRock Inc. (BLK) fell off the list.



Retail companies like Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and HEB Grocery Co. reappeared for the second year, while Wegmans Food Markets re-entered the list after missing last year's cut. Manufacturing firms such as medical-device maker Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), engine maker Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) also made the list.



The survey, which had been conducted since 2009, took into consideration more than 185 million anonymous reviews from employees based on characteristics like flexibility, transparency and career advancement opportunities.



Glassdoor's lead economist Daniel Zhao stated that, 'To be considered for the list, firms must have more than 1,000 employees and receive at least 75 employee ratings over the past year on nine workplace attributes, such as compensation, culture and senior management. The rating threshold resulted in last year's No. 1, software company Gainsight Inc., falling off the list entirely this year as it didn't receive enough reviews.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX