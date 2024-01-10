Sharing Impact: The Clorox Company Foundation Annual Report

By Kirsten Marriner, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer

Our purpose - to champion people to be well and thrive every single day - extends far beyond our own front doors. From our hometown of Oakland to our locations around the world, the important work of The Clorox Company Foundation supports community wellness in the places we operate and our teammates live and raise their families, promoting health security for all.

Wellness comes in many forms. Through our grant program, the foundation advances racial and environmental justice and youth education and development, enhancing both physical and mental well-being as well as fostering growth and prosperity. We're proud to support the work of grant recipients like The Hidden Genius Program in Oakland, California, which equips young Black men with the skills, mentorship and guidance needed to excel in the technology industry, and The West Oakland Health Center, which seeks to foster communication and healing between the Oakland Asian American Pacific Islander and Black communities. These and other organizations we support play a pivotal role in bringing positive change, cultivating brighter prospects for the people they serve and creating lasting social impact.

We also advance wellness by being there for communities when they need us most - when our products can play a unique role in their recovery after natural disasters hit. We continued our long-standing disaster relief efforts including support after Hurricane Ian in Florida and flooding in Kentucky. Clorox continues to provide product and monetary donations to support public health and community rebuilding and safety efforts after these tragic events.

And, finally, through our workplace giving program, Clorox teammates stepped up by giving back, making $4.75 million in donations to nonprofit organizations they believe will help make the world a better place, with donations matched dollar for dollar up to $2,500 per person. The 2023 giving campaign yet again showed the generosity of spirit across our Clorox community.

I'm proud to share the work of the foundation over the past year, which supports our belief that only when people and our communities are well can they truly thrive.

Read The Clorox Company Foundation's 2023 annual report.

