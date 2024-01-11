

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smith Douglas Homes Corp. said that it priced its initial public offering of about 7.69 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share.



Smith Douglas has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 shares of its Class A common stock.



Smith Douglas shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 11, 2024 under the ticker symbol 'SDHC.' The offering is expected to close on January 16, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



