

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L), a chain of self-storage stores, on Thursday reported higher store like-for-like sales and total revenue for the third quarter. However, occupancy declined.



In its trading update, the company said its store like-for-like sales increased by 4 percent for the quarter to 48.8 million pounds from 47.1 million pounds, same period last year.



Total Quarterly revenue increased 5 percent to 50.5 million pounds from 48.1 million pounds of last year.



Closing Occupancy across the stores decreased 2 percent to 4,979,000 sq ft from 5,060,000 sq ft in the previous year. The company cited seasonally weaker third quarter as the reason.



On Wednesday, Big Yellow Group shares closed at 1,158 pence, down 0.09% in London.



