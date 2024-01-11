Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge and Boring Money Collaborate to Deliver Consumer Duty Solution for Asset Managers

Unparalleled, holistic insights created for asset managers and fund boards from combined product and consumer data sets

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boring Money, a financial data and insights business, has collaborated with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to provide a single source of data and insights for asset managers that combines product analysis with consumer perspective to holistically address the requirements of the UK's Consumer Duty regulation.

"The Broadridge and Boring Money collaboration is exactly what's needed in the market to help asset managers meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty regulation and is aligned with Broadridge's strategy to provide data-driven solutions for their regulatory needs," said Devin McCune, vice president of governance, risk and compliance services for Broadridge's Distribution Insights business. "The combined offering will provide insights into end investors' product awareness, usage and sentiment, coupled with quantitative metrics, creating the most comprehensive solution possible for asset managers and fund boards."

"Asset managers are struggling to find the information they need today, relying on distributors for incomplete data sets. The goal of this collaboration is to provide a clear picture of both the end customer and the products, and to benchmark the information against peers, enabling asset managers to provide independently sourced data to boards while also focusing on actionable improvements," said Holly Mackay, CEO of Boring Money. "We are thrilled to be working with Broadridge to combine our respective insights and to deliver a solution that helps asset managers meet their requirements while protecting UK retail investors."

The collaboration brings together Broadridge's value reporting, fee and performance data, and consulting services with Boring Money's end investor demographic and perception data, which enables asset managers to better understand and service the retail investors that purchase their funds through intermediaries. The resulting solution provides an unparalleled, holistic view to asset managers and fund boards that correlates quantitative and qualitative information regarding fund distribution and regulatory compliance in the UK.

Broadridge is a leading provider of distribution-focused data and insights for the global asset management community, helping them grow revenue, manage expenses and adhere to fast changing regulations. Broadridge's regulatory solutions range from the long established 15c requirement in the US to the Assessment of Value in the UK and will support upcoming Irish and European requirements. Broadridge's comprehensive capabilities include services to mutual fund boards who are required to assess their fund's reasonableness related to cost and performance and include support for data sharing via the Distributor Feedback Template (DFT), which helps support asset managers with their Consumer Understanding and Consumer Support obligations.

Boring Money helps asset managers to understand their end customers, how well their products are serving them, and to evidence whether they are delivering fair value and supporting the outcomes which retail investors say they want. Boring Money has been capturing consumer data for asset management clients since 2019 and can provide insights on customer demographics, wealth, timeframes, risk appetite and more.

A webinar is scheduled for February 14, 2024 at 2 PM GMT to discuss how the combined Broadridge and Boring Money offering will facilitate the most in-depth Consumer Duty review possible. Registration is available to all at https://webinars.on24.com/broadridge/consumerduty and is now open.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Boring Money

Boring Money was founded in the UK in 2015 and is an independent financial data and insights business. The group has a consumer-facing site which helps British savers and investors to make better choices, providing guidance, information, tips and comparison services on investment products and pensions. Using data from their proprietary investor panel and regular surveys, Boring Money also supports banks, platforms, wealth managers and asset managers with data and insights about retail investors, publishing consumer tracking studies and reports. Boring Money was voted Best Investment Website and Best Investment Blog in 2022 by Investment Week, and founder Holly Mackay was voted Investment Week's Investment Woman of the Year (Small to Medium Firms) for the second consecutive year in 2023 as well as Marketing Influencer of the Year 2023. For more information about Boring Money please visit www.boringmoney.co.uk to see the consumer site, or www.boringmoneybusiness.co.uk for the B2B site.

Media contacts:

Europe

Cognito

BroadridgeEMEA@cognitomedia.com

North America

Prosek Partners

mluongo@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326728/4486771/Broadridge_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadridge-and-boring-money-collaborate-to-deliver-consumer-duty-solution-for-asset-managers-302030695.html