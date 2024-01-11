

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Thursday amid renewed optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates in March.



U.S. consumer price inflation data, due out later in the day is expected to provide more clarity on the Fed's monetary policy outlook this year.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,471 after ending little changed on Wednesday.



Air Liquide, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Renault and Sanofi were up 1-2 percent.



Vinci SA rose half a percent. The engineering and construction company announced that it has reduced the size of its revolving credit facility by renewing the agreement with a syndicate of 23 relationship banks.



