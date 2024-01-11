ONEMEDNET CORP.: New Multi-Hospital Partner Joins OneMedNet's Expansive Real World Data Network

~ Partnership Reinforces RWD Leadership for Life Science Innovation ~

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / OneMedNet Corporation, ("OneMedNet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ONMD) the leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data ("RWD"), today announced a partnership with Beacon Health System, Inc. to promote new patient care diagnostic and treatment solutions using OneMedNet's iRWD. Life Science organizations of all types are taking advantage of existing real world data within several product development stages including conceptualization, development, validation, regulatory approval, and post-market surveillance.

"Life science organizations are continually faced with critical new product decisions at every step of the innovation process," said Aaron Green, OneMedNet President. "The key to flawless decision-making is to have flawless data upon which to base, and support, these decisions. We provide that data."

OneMedNet utilizes both the latest AI/ML technology as well as an industry-leading data curation team to ensure that the requested data precisely matches the required specification - no matter how detailed. This curation team has over 300 years of clinical experience and is clinically certified in every radiology modality.

The OneMedNet iRWD network consists of over 235 healthcare systems and providers who are well-recognized for their exceptional patient care. Importantly, these care leaders are also focused on fully supporting continued care advancements for the benefit of their patients, and others. This particular health system features 150+ care sites treating 1.5m patients per year.

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

