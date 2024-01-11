Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $500,000 Grant To Elevate 215 in Support of Philadelphia Education

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Comcast announced a $500,000 grant to Elevate215 to accelerate student learning outcomes and build a diverse teacher workforce in Philadelphia.

The investment in Philadelphia education will provide support for a number of Elevate 215's core initiatives, which aim to improve schools in Philadelphia that primarily serve Black and Hispanic/Latinx students and students from low-income backgrounds.

"Elevating teaching and learning across schools in our city is possible if we work together in pursuit of this collective goal," said Dr. Stacy E. Holland, Executive Director of Elevate 215. "Our partnership with Comcast was made possible by our shared belief that accelerating student achievement and advancing solutions to recruit, retain, and develop effective teachers will lead to a brighter future for Philadelphia."

Specifically, Comcast's one-year, $500,000 investment will help fund Elevate 215's Beat the Odds (BTO) K-8 School Investments strategy, the African American Charter School Coalition program that provides Black and Hispanic/Latinx middle school students access to advanced math courses, and support ongoing collaborative efforts with the Philadelphia Citywide Talent Coalition.

"Our partnership with Elevate 215 furthers and underscores our support for Philadelphia students and families to have access to high-quality schools and teachers," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "Moving education forward in Philadelphia requires not only enhancing our schools, but ensuring they have the conditions for achieving success."

We're proud to invest in Elevate 215 as they seek to improve school practices and create the interconnected education system that is needed to positively impact student learning and propel economic mobility. DALILA WILSON-SCOTT

Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

Comcast's grant is a part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

