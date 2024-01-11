Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRWP | ISIN: US00676P1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 8OZ
Stuttgart
11.01.24
08:05 Uhr
10,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADEIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADEIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2024 | 14:36
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Adeia Renews Media IP License Agreement with Funai

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Funai Electric Co., Ltd., a global electronics manufacturer of connected TVs (CTV), Blu-ray and DVD players and recorders as well as related devices, has agreed to renew its license for Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

As Funai pursues its stated mission to produce consumer electronics that enhance the daily lives of customers around the world through simple and engaging products, it is also leveraging the latest digital innovations to expand access to compelling digital experiences.

"Adeia's IP contains the foundational technologies that help audiences search, find and enjoy the content and experiences they desire on CTVs and other connected devices," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media. "Funai's renewal of Adeia's media IP portfolio demonstrates their commitment to meeting the ever-changing expectations of their consumers."

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Media Relations
Stephanie Stocker
Conveyor Marketing
marketing@adeia.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.