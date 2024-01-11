Landi Renzo's advanced renewable natural gas trucks are a carbon-negative solution for fleets

Landi Renzo, the global leader in sustainable ecomobility, announces a new two-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the City of Long Beach, California to deliver new Super Duty Ford Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) trucks. Landi Renzo USA's Eco-Ready RNG system delivers a negative carbon intensity rating because it takes more carbon out of the environment than it emits. The new contract covers an array of commercial vehicles for Long Beach, to include Ford F-250, F-350 and F-550 work trucks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111978048/en/

City of Long Beach Mayor, Rex Richardson and Landi Renzo USA President, Andrea Landi at the 2024 State of the City Address held on January 9, 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

"Long Beach's ongoing partnership with Landi Renzo USA shows our commitment to pioneering sustainable mobility solutions," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "With Landi's innovative carbon negative RNG trucks, Long Beach not only solidifies its position as a champion of clean transportation, but also takes a big step toward a greener and more environmentally responsible future."

As a carbon-negative fuel option for fleets, RNG is even more eco-friendly than electric vehicles, because the fuel cuts carbon in two ways. Carbon is reduced at the source, where it's made from organic waste, animal and plant-based material, as well as on the road. Landi Renzo's RNG system helps fleets run cleaner by lowering vehicle Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.

Andrea Landi, President of Landi Renzo USA, stated, "Our long-time partnership with the City of Long Beach demonstrates our dedication to help municipal and commercial fleets around the country, and particularly in California, with effective clean transportation solutions. Trucks powered by RNG have 90% lower NOx emissions and significantly reduced particulate emissions compared to other fuels. We're excited to continue this relationship supporting Long Beach with their sustainability goals and commercial vehicle needs."

For more information and to place orders, visit www.LandiUSA.com.

About Landi Renzo Group

Landi Renzo is the global leader in sustainable ecomobility. With 70 years of history, Landi Renzo has been a pioneer of clean transportation, specializing in the designing and manufacturing of advanced technologies for eco-friendly vehicles. Landi Renzo USA was established in Torrance, CA in 2010 and today is the only CARB certified Ford QVM manufacturer of CNG/RNG systems for commercial vehicles. Landi Renzo USA's portfolio of CARB and EPA certifications is the most comprehensive in the marketplace. Learn more at LandiUSA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111978048/en/

Contacts:

Paul Shaffer, EVP, Business Development

pshaffer@LandiUSA.com, 214-263-6525