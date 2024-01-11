

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group Thurdsay said it sold 2.49 million vehicles in 2023, up 1.5%, despite supply-chain constraints.



'Sales in 2023 show that Top-End Vehicles including Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class and Mercedes-AMG delivered their best-ever performance. Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and particularly the new E-Class is being well received. Mercedes-Benz Vans also had their most successful sales so far. This year we will maintain our product momentum especially thanks to the electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé and our new eSprinter.' Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 2.04 million units in 2023 as demand for superior products resulted in a rise of Mercedes-Maybach, up 19%; G-Class, up 11%, and Mercedes-AMG, up 4%.



An additional 60,000 V-class and EQV models were sold in 2023.



In fourth-quarter sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars reached 514,000 units, despite constrained product availability and included a 17% rise in Top-End Vehicles quarter-on-quarter.



