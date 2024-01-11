Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:00 Uhr
49,300 Euro
+0,400
+0,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,85050,4018:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2024 | 17:42
68 Leser
Ascencio SA: Ascencio divests among its Belgian portfolio

Ascencio is announcing today, 11 January 2024, the sale of its shopping complex in Jemappes (Belgium). A private investor has acquired this property for a net amount of €8.55 million, consistent with the fair value determined by the independent valuer.

The site covers an area of around 10,000 m², with Sportsdirect.com, Dreamland and Auto 5 being the main tenants.

This sale is part of the ongoing revaluation of the property portfolio.

The impact of this sale is estimated at - €0.01 per share on an annual basis on EPRA Earnings and at -0.7% on the Company's EPRA LTV. The proceeds of this transaction will enable Ascencio to increase the cash available on its credit lines, manage its debt ratio and thus be in a position to consider investment opportunities.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.