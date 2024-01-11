

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retrospec has recalled about 72,000 kid's bike helmets due to risk of head injury as the helmets violate federal safety regulations.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.



The recall involves Scout model Retrospec kid's bike helmets in sizes XS and S. The helmets were sold in the following colors and designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink.



The company has asked the customers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and mark the helmet with their initials and the date near the Retrospec logo on the right side of the helmet. Consumers should upload a photo of the helmet, showing the straps cut off, their initials, date, and Retrospec logo, to the recall registration page at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet.



The recalled helmets were sold at T Scheels, Play it Again Sports, and independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at Retrospec.com and Amazon.com from February 2019 through March 2023 for between $18 and $23.



