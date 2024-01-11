

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Government announced $623 million in grants for the development of charging stations to achieve the President's goal of building 500,000 publicly available chargers across the nation by 2030.



The grants will fund 47 EV charging stations including 7,500 EV charging ports and related projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico.



Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, 'The new funding will help ensure that EV chargers are accessible, reliable and convenient for American drivers, while creating jobs in charger manufacturing, installation and maintenance for American workers.'



The grants include $311 million for 36 community projects, which will develop EV charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure at schools, parks, libraries and apartment buildings.



The part of the grant allocated for the development of Alternate Fuel Corridors is $312 million, which involves the installation of six large chargers for heavy-duty vehicles and 30 fast chargers for light-duty vehicles along with solar and battery energy storage systems.



San Joaquin Valley in California will receive $56 million to build state-of-the-art truck charging stations, while the North Central Texas Council of Governments will receive around $70 million for building five hydrogen fueling stations for medium and heavy-duty freight trucks in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.



Maryland Clean Energy Center will get $15 million to build 87 EV charging stations across the state.



In 2021, $7.5 billion was approved for the development of EV charging sites but the project has been progressing at a slow rate. Ohio and New York are the only states to build charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Several other states, including Pennsylvania and Maine, are expected to open charging stations early this year.



However, since 2021, EV sales have increased four times and reached more than 1 million last year. At present, there are 170,000 charging stations nationwide and the government is on track to achieve the goal by 2030, White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi said.



