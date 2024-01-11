

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrara, the manufacturer of the iconic Fruit Stripes gum, has announced the discontinuation of the popular brand, marking the end of its presence in the market after over fifty years.



The decision was revealed earlier this week by a spokesperson for Ferrara, a company popular for producing other well-known candy brands such as Trolli, Fun Dip, Pixy Stix, and Nerds.



A Ferrara spokesperson said the decision to discontinue the treat was a 'difficult' one. The company took into consideration many factors, including customer preferences, purchasing patterns, and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripes, before deciding to discontinue.



The popular gum has been in the market since the 1960s and was available in five different flavors: Wet n' Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach. Each pack came with a temporary tattoo of Yipes, the zebra, which was also the brand's mascot.



The company said that fans of the product can still purchase the gum from selected retail shops before it sells out. After the announcement, the fruit-flavored gum is being sold on eBay for around $189.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX