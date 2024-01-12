

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury goods maker Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L) Friday said adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 30, 2024 to be in the range of 410 million pounds to 460 million pounds, below previous guidance, impacted by slowdown in luxury market.



The company also said that based on foreign exchange rates effective as of 29 December 2023, it expects a currency headwind of about 120 million pounds to revenue and approximately 60 million pounds to adjusted operating profit.



