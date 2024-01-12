

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$0.598 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$0.512 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.650 million from $1.695 million last year.



SemiLEDs Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$0.598 Mln. vs. -$0.512 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.12 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.650 Mln vs. $1.695 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: ?$1.1 Mln +/- 10%



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX