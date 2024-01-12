Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - New World Solutions Inc. (CSE: NEWS) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT50) ("NEWS" or "New World" or the "Company") recognizes the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Canada, as reported in a recent CBC news article dated December 20, 2023 (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canada-electric-vehicles-charging-ports-1.7058158) , and is well-positioned to address this need. Leveraging the expertise of its subsidiary, New World EV Solutions Inc. ("NEVS"), which has years of experience in EV charging solutions, New World understands the challenges faced by EV owners and is ready to respond effectively.

With NEVS's background in both mobile EV charging and commercial level 2 EV charging stations, New World is uniquely equipped to alleviate the shortage of accessible charging options, a concern that is becoming increasingly prominent as EV adoption grows in Canada. This deep understanding of EV owners' frustrations fuels the Company's approach to enhancing the national EV charging infrastructure.

As the demand for sustainable transportation solutions rises, the Company is actively contributing to this transition by expanding the availability of reliable and convenient EV charging solutions. This commitment positions New World as a key player in supporting Canada's move towards an eco-friendly mobility landscape.

New World's CEO, Paul Haber, commented, "The growing demand for EV charging facilities presents an opportunity that New World, through NEVS, is fully prepared to meet. Our experience in the field puts us at an advantage in addressing the needs of EV owners and expanding our country's charging infrastructure, making electric vehicles an increasingly practical choice for Canadians."

About New World

New World Solutions is a technology company focused on providing solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the Company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

New World Solutions Inc.

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194026

SOURCE: New World Solutions Inc.