

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced $623 million in grants to help build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging network across the United States.



The Biden Administration aims to build out a made-in-America national network of EV chargers, including at least 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.



The Department of Transportation said the grants, under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program, will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, including construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports.



'America led the arrival of the automotive era, and now we have a chance to lead the world in the EV revolution-securing jobs, savings, and benefits for Americans in the process,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'This funding will help ensure that EV chargers are accessible, reliable, and convenient for American drivers, while creating jobs in charger manufacturing, installation, and maintenance for American workers.'



As part of Thursday's announcements, the Federal Highway Administration is awarding $311 million to 36 'community' projects, including two Indian Tribes in Alaska and Arizona. These projects invest in EV charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure in urban and rural communities, including at convenient and high-use locations like schools, parks, libraries, multi-family housing, and more.



Another $312 million in funding will go to 11 'corridor' recipients whose projects are located along roadways designated as Alternative Fuel Corridors. These projects will fill gaps in the core national charging and alternative-fueling network.



Project selections in this round of grants include $10 million to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to build EV charging stations for residents in multi-family housing in disadvantaged communities and rural areas; $15 million to the Maryland Clean Energy Center to build 87 electric vehicle charging stations in urban, suburban and low- and moderate-income communities across the state; $70 million to the North Central Texas Council of Governments to build up to five hydrogen fueling stations for medium- and heavy-duty freight trucks in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio; $15 million to the County of Contra Costa in California to build a total of 52 fast chargers and 60 Level 2 chargers at 15 branch locations of the county's library system; $15 million to Energy Northwest, a joint operating agency in Washington State, to install 40 fast chargers and 12 Level 2 chargers across western Washington State and northern Oregon; and $12 million to the City of Mesa, Arizona, to build 48 electric vehicle chargers.



