

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday amid slightly easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



The benchmark SMI ended higher by 72.78 points or 0.65% at 11,226.40, around 30 points off an early high of 11,255.02.



Geberit climbed 1.61%. Holcim gained about 1.3%, while UBS Group, Nestle, Logitech International, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re and Roche Holding advanced 0.75 to 1.2%.



Partners Group, Lonza Group and Richemont ended modestly lower.



In the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG surged more than 5%. Temenos Group gained about 3.7% and SGS ended 2.1% up.



Schindler Holding, Helvetia, Schindler Ps, PSP Swiss Property, BKW and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.5%.



Meyer Burger Tech tumbled 7%. Avolta ended down 2.7%, while Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Tecan Group lost 0.7 to 1%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken