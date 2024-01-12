

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that after a preliminary investigation of the side effects of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, no evidence linked with suicidal thoughts or actions was found.



However, the agency added that its officials will continue to look into the matter as they can't definitively rule out the possibility that 'a small risk may exist'.



The FDA instructed the patients who are currently taking the alleged drugs to report any concerns to their healthcare providers.



The agency had undertaken the investigation after its FDA Adverse Event Reporting System or FAERS received complaints mainly regarding alopecia or hair loss, aspiration or accidentally breathing in things like food or liquid, and suicidal thoughts in people using these medications. Some other complaints claimed that the drugs could cause stomach paralysis, pancreatitis and bowel obstructions in rare cases.



The drugs approved for weight loss and diabetes are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. They include semaglutide generic name for Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, liraglutide generic name for Saxenda and Victoza, and tirzepatide generic name for Mounjaro and Zepbound.



Pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) who manufacture GLP-1 medications stated that they are working with the FDA to monitor patient safety.



Last year, the European Medicines Agency had probed about suicidal and self-harm thoughts in people taking GLP-1 drugs. They haven't released their findings yet.



The American Society of Anesthesiologists warned the patients in June last year, to stop taking GLP-1 medications at least one week before elective surgeries, as it may cause vomiting during the surgery.



