Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility, a holding company of Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles, expects consolidated sales of between EUR 2,650 million and EUR 2,670 million for the 2023 financial year, which represents an increase of around 9 % compared to the previous year. The Group increased motorcycle sales in the 2023 financial year to 381,634 units sold (+2 %). In Europe, sales totalled around 140,000 motorcycles and around two thirds of motorcycles (around 240,000) were sold in markets outside Europe, particularly in North America, India and Australia. The Bicycle Division also increased sales by around 33 % and sold 157,358 e-bicycles & bicycles (previous year: ...

