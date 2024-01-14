

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Monday release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In November, imports were down 10.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 5.1 percent for a trade surplus of $4.48 billion.



Japan will see November numbers for machine tool orders; in the previous month, orders were down 13.6 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports rose 3.29 percent on year and exports slumped an annual 8.56 percent to a trade surplus of $2.41 billion.



