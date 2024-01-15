

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders reacted to news of agreement on a two-tranche stopgap bill to avert U.S. government shutdown. Energy stocks also boosted the markets amid signs of an escalating conflict in the Red Sea region. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.



The Australian stock market is currently trading slightly higher on Monday after opening in the red, recouping the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving a tad above the 7,500.00 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in gold miners, energy and financial stocks partially offset by losses in iron ore miners and technology stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 2.70 points or 0.04 percent to 7,501.00, after hitting a low of 7,477.60 and a high of 7,503.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 5.00 points or 0.07 percent to 7,735.50. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are edging down 0.3 to 0.4 percent each, while Mineral Resources is losing almost 3 percent and BHP Group is declining almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Santos is edging up 0.4 percent. Origin Energy is edging down 0.1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Xero is edging up 0.1 percent, while Appen is losing more than 2 percent, Afterpay owner Block is declining almost 1 percent and Zip is down almost 2 percent. WiseTech Global is flat.



Gold miners are higher. Gold Road Resources, Evolution Mining and Newmont are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is adding almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is advancing almost 2 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.3 percent each.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.670 on Monday.



The Japanese stock market is trading significantly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous five sessions. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 32,800 level to fresh 34-year highs, following the mixed cues from Wall Street cues on Friday, with strong gains in financial and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 35,870.73, up 293.62 points or 0.83 percent, after touching a fresh 34-year high of 35,875.94 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.3 percent and Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 3 percent and Advantest is adding almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is flat.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 2 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are adding almost 2 percent each.



The major exporters are mixed. Canon is gaining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Sony is declining more than 1 percent.



Among other major gainers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is surging more than 8 percent, while Daiichi Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Daiwa Securities Group are gaining almost 5 percent each. Japan Exchange Group, Nomura Holdings and Nippon Yusen K.K. are adding more than 4 percent each, while Toppan Holdings, Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Hitachi are advancing more than 3 percent each. Toyota Tsusho, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Isetan Mitsukoshi, NEC and Obayashi are up almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Shiseido is losing almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 144 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia are higher by between 0.2 and 0.6 percent each. New Zealand is bucking the trend and down 0.8 percent.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday, with traders digesting earnings news from several big-name companies as well as the latest U.S. inflation data.



While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eventually ended the session slightly higher, the narrower Dow showed a modest move to the downside. The S&P 500 inched up 3.59 points or 0.1 percent to 4,783.83 and the Nasdaq crept up 2.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 14,972.76, the Dow dipped 118.04 points or 0.3 percent to 37,592.98.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.0 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices settled notably higher on Friday as an escalation in tensions in the Middle East raised concerns about delay in supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.66 or 0.9 percent at $72.68 a barrel. For the week, the contract shed about 1.1 percent.



